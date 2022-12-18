Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Sun December 18 2022

gallery icon Get To Know Austria's Divine Food & Wine

Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck December 18, 2022

1/11
Austria, Vienna, Wine
Bottle of Gemischter Satz in Vienna. (Photo by Scott Hartbeck)

What to Eat and Drink in Austria

If you or a client are dreaming of a destination that possesses quintessentially European elegance, landscapes and epicurean delights while also offering the buzz & bragging rights of being a slightly less obvious choice, then you need to cast your gaze toward Austria.

Snow-capped Alps, Mozart, idyllic lakeside villages, alpine field twirling, opera and Vienna's Baroque palaces will always be synonymous with this nation located at the heart of Europe, but Austria’s delectable food & wine deserves a spot on that list, too. I'm just back from a trip there and while I wasn’t able to eat and drink everything this time (I assure you I tried), I’ve got a tasty tale to tell about some of the best things to eat and drink in Austria.

Click on the slideshow to whet your appetite for Austria.

1/11

For more information on Austria

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Scott Hartbeck

Scott Hartbeck

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS