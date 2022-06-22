Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Wed June 22 2022

gallery icon Ranking the Best Views in the United States

Patrick Clarke June 22, 2022

There are plenty of ways to romance your loved one in San Francisco.
The Golden Gate Bridge. (photo via Pixabay/Eric Niequist)

The Must-Visit Views Across the US

Traveling provides us with a special opportunity to see the world but some locations are better than others when it comes to gaining a new perspective. Leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, Remitly recently scoured over countless TripAdvisor reviews for every state in the U.S. to determine which viewpoints are the most lauded by travelers based on the number of mentions of the word "view" that wasn't used negatively or for another context. The top 10 ranges from New York to Los Angeles and while it's loaded with some of the country's most iconic viewpoints there are a few surprises. The list features observation decks, bridges, tramways, monuments, memorials and more and should easily inspire your next trip. 

