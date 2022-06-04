Last updated: 12:01 AM ET, Sat June 04 2022

gallery icon Every State’s Best Summer Travel Destination

Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck June 04, 2022

1/51
lake Tahoe, Shakespeare, theater
A crowd watches a performance during the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival. (Photo via Reno Tahoe Territory / Flickr)

The Best Summer Destinations in America

When it comes time to pick a summer vacation destination, Americans are spoiled for choice. But not all of them can make this list as the focus here is on the best of the best, the summer spots that hit it out of the park every single year this time of year. The best summer travel destinations in America range from man-made lakes in the Midwest to boardwalk beach towns in Southern California, offshore islands, national parks near the Canadian border and everything in between. Rest assured, no matter which one of the following great American summer travel destinations you go to this year, you are destined to have the trip of a lifetime. 

1/51

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Scott Hartbeck

Scott Hartbeck

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS