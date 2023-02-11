The 10 Best Super Bowl Destinations
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli February 11, 2023
The Top Places to Take in the Big Game
Yes, the Super Bowl is about going to the game. But it’s also about combining a bucket list item with a little R&R. That’s why the Super Bowl is mostly played in warm weather sites. But most people combine a little of the game-watching with a vacation, especially those who support their team from a cooler area. With that in mind, here are the best Super Bowl destinations from our perspective.
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS