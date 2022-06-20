Last updated: 08:38 AM ET, Mon June 20 2022

gallery icon The 50 Best US Beaches for Summer

Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck June 20, 2022

1/51
Myrtle Beach South Carolina aerial view at sunset (Melpomenem / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina aerial view at sunset. (Photo via Melpomenem/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

America's Best Summer Beaches

When the thought of summer vacation comes to mind, the vision of a sandy beach and crashing waves isn't usually far behind. From the Atlantic to the Pacific and from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico, the best beaches in America get even better during the summer months as vacationers arrive to embrace beach life and make memories that will last a lifetime. The following list of summer beaches includes some of the most famous strands in the land and also some you may not have heard of before, so click on the slideshow to be taken away to the shore and find some inspiration for your summer vacation. 

1/51

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Scott Hartbeck

Scott Hartbeck

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS