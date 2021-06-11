Every State's Best Outdoor Concert Venue
Entertainment Scott Hartbeck June 11, 2021
Great Gigs in the Great Outdoors
Outdoor concerts are a beloved summer rite in the USA and this year they are set to be some of the first live events to return to the stage. Sometimes, the natural surrounds of the venue can be almost as memorable as the setlist, and the following list contains more than a handful of truly remarkable settings. Have a great summer and remember to never, ever leave before the encore just to beat the traffic.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS