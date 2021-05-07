The Best Barbecue Place in Each State
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck May 07, 2021
The 'Cue-nited States of America
We may love to say that something is as American as apple pie, but barbecue has just as strong of a claim the title of the most all-American food of all time. Inspired by the meat-cooking techniques of indigenous residents of the Caribbean but perfected in the South when slow-cooked pork first met sauce, barbecue has spread to every corner of the land and has taken on the personality of seemingly every region it reaches.
The following 50 places are rated highly or own historic reputations in the barbecue game and all will do you right when you get a craving for 'cue.
