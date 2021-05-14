Last updated: 05:00 AM ET, Fri May 14 2021

gallery icon The Best Botanical Garden in Every State

Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck May 14, 2021

1/51
Botanical garden, kansas
Idyllic scenery in Botanica in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo via Ty Nigh / Flickr)

Stop and Smell the Flowers

Being surrounded by greenery and flowers relaxes us and visiting a botanical garden on a trip provides a welcome change of pace from ticking off items on a to-do list. No matter where you are in the country, you're never far from a wonderful botanical garden and the following 50 are some of the finest in the nation. 

1/51

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Scott Hartbeck

Scott Hartbeck

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS