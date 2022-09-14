The Most Baby-Friendly US States
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke September 14, 2022
The Best US Travel Destinations for Families With Babies
There's the relaxation and calm before the storm of a blissful babymoon and then the more unpredictable travel that comes in the months and years after the arrival of a new child. The good news is that there are a handful of places across the country well-suited to accommodate travelers with infants and toddlers. A new study by Airport Parking Reservations examined every U.S. state on a variety of key factors for baby friendliness, including the percentage of hotels with access to family rooms, safety, the average annual temperature and the average annual precipitation in addition to the number of child-friendly activities to reveal the most baby-friendly destinations across America. The country as a whole is well-represented in the top 10, with states ranging from the Pacific Northeast to New England. Here's a look at how the very best shake out for 2022.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Why You Should Become a St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra Specialist
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS