Last updated: 12:01 AM ET, Fri June 17 2022

gallery icon The Safest Family-Friendly Vacation Destinations

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 17, 2022

1/11
Tourist family sightseeing in Italy.
Tourist family sightseeing in Italy. (Photo via Getty Images E+ / Imgorthand)

The Safest Cities for Families Traveling With Children

Finding the ideal destination for your family can be a challenge, especially at a time when safety is top of mind for many. Traveling with young children presents additional obstacles but, fortunately, there are plenty of safe places to visit in 2022. New research conducted by The Family Vacation Guide reveals the 10 safest holiday destinations for families traveling with kids this summer based on a wide range of factors, including overall safety, family-friendly accommodations, child-friendly restaurants and activities geared toward families. European cities dominate the top of the rankings but Canada and the Middle East are also represented. Here's a look at the 10 cities that fare the best for safety and family-friendliness right now.

1/11

Sponsored Content

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS