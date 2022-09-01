Travel Agent Academy Offers Pathways Into Puerto Rico’s Diverse Regions
Destination & Tourism Discover Puerto Rico Linda Truilo September 01, 2022
Beyond San Juan, Puerto Rico Has Even More to Offer Your Outdoor-Loving, Culturally Curious Clients
Steeped in history, from a romantic seaside castle to a charming colonial downtown, and brimming with energy, from street festivals to nightlife, San Juan is the first stop for most visitors to Puerto Rico. But so many more adventures and attractions await them beyond the island’s capital city. The following slide show will give you some ideas for recommending a longer, thoroughly immersive stay with plenty of outdoor fun.
