What You Need To Know About Traveling to Mexico This Summer
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 12, 2021
Summer Fun South of the Border
Mexico continues to be one of the most accessible international destinations in the time of COVID-19 as it remains one of the few places where visitors aren't required to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test to gain entry. Flights have resumed, and marquee hotel and resort properties have reopened more than one year into the pandemic, with many offering discounted rates and special perks as well as added flexibility and peace of mind for guests. Before you travel to Mexico this summer, here are some things you'll want to know.
