Last updated: 01:00 PM ET, Sun May 16 2021

gallery icon What You Need To Know About Traveling To the Bahamas This Summer

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 16, 2021

1/6
Palm trees on a beach, Hope Town, Abaco Islands, Bahamas
Palm trees on a beach, Hope Town, Abaco Islands, Bahamas. (photo via Purestock)

Back in the Bahamas

The Bahamas continues to be one of the most highly sought-after international destinations for Americans ahead of summer 2021 as it offers travelers an affordable escape to paradise that requires brief travel time, especially for those visiting from the East Coast. The Bahamas is open to international travel and has been for some time. Fully vaccinated travelers will have a much easier time visiting this summer, but regardless of your vaccination status, here are some important things to know before you go. 

1/6

For more information on Bahamas

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS