What You Need To Know About Traveling To the Bahamas This Summer
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 16, 2021
Back in the Bahamas
The Bahamas continues to be one of the most highly sought-after international destinations for Americans ahead of summer 2021 as it offers travelers an affordable escape to paradise that requires brief travel time, especially for those visiting from the East Coast. The Bahamas is open to international travel and has been for some time. Fully vaccinated travelers will have a much easier time visiting this summer, but regardless of your vaccination status, here are some important things to know before you go.
Comments
