CDC Issues New Travel Guidelines for Vaccinated Americans
Impacting Travel Donald Wood April 02, 2021
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday that Americans who have received an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine can travel safely within the United States.
As part of the updated travel policy, CDC officials said fully vaccinated tourists will no longer be required to get tested before or after travel unless they are required by the destination.
Vaccinated travelers have been deemed less likely to spread the disease by the latest scientific data, which caused the agency to determine they would also no longer be required to self-quarantine.
The CDC continues to recommend that Americans who have received a full coronavirus vaccine treatment follow the existing health and safety protocols in place, including wearing facial coverings, social distancing and washing hands more often.
“With millions of Americans getting vaccinated every day, it is important to update the public on the latest science about what fully vaccinated people can do safely, now including guidance on safe travel,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “We continue to encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon as it’s their turn, so we can begin to safely take steps back to our everyday lives.”
“Vaccines can help us return to the things we love about life, so we encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity,” Walensky continued.
For travelers who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine or have not completed the two-shot process, the CDC recommends delaying travel due to the potential spread of the virus.
As for international travel, fully vaccinated people will not be required to get a COVID-19 test before travel unless it is required by the destination. The agency also said vaccinated travelers don’t need to self-quarantine after returning to the U.S., unless required by state or local governments.
Travelers arriving in the U.S. will still be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result before they board their flight and another three-to-five days after returning.
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS