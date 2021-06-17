Last updated: 05:00 AM ET, Thu June 17 2021

gallery icon Where To Stay and What To Do in West Maui

Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman June 17, 2021

1/22
Kahekili Beach Park in Ka'anapali, Maui
Kahekili Beach Park in Ka'anapali, Maui (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

The Valley Isle

Maui is the second-largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago and known for its beautiful beaches, fresh cuisine and magnificent sunrises and sunsets. West Maui in particular is a booming tourism destination and one that should be on every traveler’s bucket list. 

1/22

For more information on Maui, Hawaii

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lauren Bowman

Lauren Bowman

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS