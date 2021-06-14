Maui's Hot New Attraction: Halona Kai Beer Garden on Ka'anapali Beach
Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman June 14, 2021
The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa on Ka'anapali Beach is offering guests and locals a new way to cool off this summer – with their new Halona Kai Beer Garden.
Teaming up with Maui Brewing Co., the beer garden is a great way to celebrate summer because it's ‘where Maui brews meet Maui views’ as it overlooks the hotel’s pristine property and gorgeous ocean views.
“We are so excited for guests to experience our new Halona Kai Beer Garden pop-up series during the summer," Fred Findlen, General Manager, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa said. "We have beer and seltzers from Maui Brewing Co., delicious food options, music, games and ample outdoor seating, all to provide guests with a memorable and enjoyable summer evening while practicing social distancing.”
Maui Brewing Co. prides itself on being 100% locally-brewed on the island of Maui. Their craft beer and seltzers are a refreshing way to relax after a long day soaking up the rays or hiking one of the numerous trails on the island. Some of the brewery’s most loved brews include Sunshine Girl Golden Ale, Pono Life IPA and Pineapple Mana Wheat – which gives off a sweet aroma and is full of tropical flavor.
The Halona Kai Beer Garden is fun for all ages though with live music, lawn games and food – all located on the hotel’s spacious outdoor patio. Halona Kai literally means ‘ a place from which to peer or lookout at the sea’.
Dates for the beer garden are as follows: June 14-16, June 21-23, June 28-30; July 1, July 4 (live music from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.), July 6-7, July 12-14, July 19-21 and July 26-26; August 2-4, August 9-11, and August 16, 18, 30 and 31; and September 6 (live music from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.).
The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa is also willing to open the beer garden for private events of at least 100 people. Unlimited food and beverages are included and the price is currently set at $125 per person for these events.
