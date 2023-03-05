Last updated: 02:20 PM ET, Sun March 05 2023

2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Photo Highlights Guide

Brooke McDonald March 05, 2023

EPCOT is blooming with colors and flavors now that the 2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival has kicked off at Walt Disney World. Now through July 5, see stunning topiaries and colorful gardens, taste seasonal foods and drinks from outdoor kitchens, hear top bands at the Garden Rocks concert series, and shop nostalgic lines of festival merchandise. Here’s our guide to the 2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

