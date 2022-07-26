Last updated: 09:34 AM ET, Tue July 26 2022

gallery icon EPCOT 2022 Food & Wine Festival: A Firsthand Look at the Food, Drinks, Merch and More

Entertainment Brooke McDonald July 26, 2022

2022 EPCOT's International Food & Wine Festival; Walt Disney World
2022 EPCOT's International Food & Wine Festival (Photo via Brooke McDonald)

It’s Food & Wine Time at EPCOT

The 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, Walt Disney World’s annual celebration of food and drink from around the globe, kicked off July 14 and runs through Nov. 19. Featuring more than 25 global marketplaces serving cuisine from six continents, plus a smorgasbord of exclusive entertainment and experiences, this year’s festival is overflowing with things to eat, drink and do. Here’s a firsthand look at the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Brooke McDonald

