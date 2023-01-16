Last updated: 02:23 PM ET, Mon January 16 2023

Entertainment Brooke McDonald January 16, 2023

It may be cold and gray in much of the country but EPCOT is bursting with color now that the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has kicked off at Walt Disney World. Now through Feb. 20, 2023, EPCOT is home to a rainbow of sights, sounds and tastes during this annual celebration of the visual, performing and culinary arts.

From the DISNEY on BROADWAYConcert Series to inventive, stunningly plated dishes almost too pretty to eat, to an elevated starting role for fan-favorite festival mascot Figment during EPCOT’s 40th anniversary year, this year’s festival promises plenty to please Disney fans old and new. Here’s what to eat, drink, see and do at this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

