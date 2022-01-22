Photo Tour of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Entertainment Brooke McDonald January 22, 2022
2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Delivers a Rainbow of Colors and Flavors
A feast for all five senses, the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is in full swing at Walt Disney World now through Feb. 21, 2022. A colorful celebration of the visual, performing and culinary arts, this year’s festival is back in a big way after a modified “Taste of” version was offered last year, and includes highlights like delicious, inventive dishes from returning and new food studios, the DISNEY on BROADWAY Concert Series back on stage, a breathtaking new lighting and music package adorning Spaceship Earth, and plenty of art on display. If you’re in search of an antidote to the monochromatic drabness of winter, this vibrant, flavorful festival delivers. Here’s a closer look at what to eat, see and year at this year’s Festival of the Arts.
