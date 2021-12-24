Last updated: 09:32 AM ET, Fri December 24 2021

gallery icon Walt Disney World 2021 Year in Review: A Look Back and Ahead

Entertainment Brooke McDonald December 24, 2021

Entrance Sign Spaceship Earth
Entrance Sign Spaceship Earth (Photo via Brooke Geiger McDonald)

Walt Disney World in 2021

For much of 2021, it felt rare for a week to go by without an update from Walt Disney World with news of more resorts and restaurants reopening and entertainment returning to the Most Magical Place on Earth. While the pandemic is by no means behind us, the return of offerings like fireworks, more intimate character experiences and beloved entertainment makes a visit to the House of Mouse feel a lot more like it did pre-Covid. Here’s a look back at some of 2021’s major highlights and most magical moments — and a look ahead and what’s to come in 2022.

Brooke McDonald

