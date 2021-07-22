What to Eat, Drink, and Shop at EPCOT’s 2021 Food & Wine Festival
Entertainment Brooke McDonald July 22, 2021
Guide to EPCOT’s 2021 Food & Wine Festival
The 2021 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival kicked off July 15 at Walt Disney World and runs through Nov. 20. This celebration of food and drink from around the world features more than 20 global marketplaces celebrating cuisine from six continents — and there’s even more to come as the festival continues to evolve over the course of its whopping 129-day run. Here’s what to eat, drink and experience at the 2021 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Become a Belize Specialist and Start Selling This Diverse Destination
For more information on Florida, Orlando
For more Entertainment News
More by Brooke McDonald
- A Year After Reopening, Disney World Strikes a Balance Between Old and New Normal
- 26 of the Best Vegetarian and Vegan Dishes at Walt Disney World
- The Best New Disney Rides, Resorts and Experiences on the Horizon in 2021 and Beyond
- The Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Is a Visual AND Culinary Feast
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS