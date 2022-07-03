Last updated: 02:12 PM ET, Sun July 03 2022

gallery icon Top Travel Deals for July

Features & Advice Patrick Clarke July 03, 2022

1/9
flowers, planes, airport
An airplane flies over a field of flowers. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / jpgfactory)

The Top Travel Deals for Summer

As the calendar flips and the official start of summer appears smaller in the rear view, travelers are running out of time to plan those long-awaited summer trips and holiday getaways. Fret not. As COVID-19 entry protocols loosen around the world, travelers have their pick of spectacular destinations for the first time in nearly three years and top-flight travel suppliers are rolling out discounts, savings and perks to ensure that they don't miss out simply due to the price tag. Whether it's a five-star all-inclusive resort stay or the cruise of a lifetime to a region of the world few have ever ventured to, savings come in all shapes and sizes this summer. Here's a look at some of the top deals travelers won't want to miss this July. 

1/9

For more Features & Advice News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS