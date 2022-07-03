Top Travel Deals for July
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke July 03, 2022
The Top Travel Deals for Summer
As the calendar flips and the official start of summer appears smaller in the rear view, travelers are running out of time to plan those long-awaited summer trips and holiday getaways. Fret not. As COVID-19 entry protocols loosen around the world, travelers have their pick of spectacular destinations for the first time in nearly three years and top-flight travel suppliers are rolling out discounts, savings and perks to ensure that they don't miss out simply due to the price tag. Whether it's a five-star all-inclusive resort stay or the cruise of a lifetime to a region of the world few have ever ventured to, savings come in all shapes and sizes this summer. Here's a look at some of the top deals travelers won't want to miss this July.
