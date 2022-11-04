Last updated: 08:00 AM ET, Fri November 04 2022

gallery icon 2022 Travvy Awards: The Best Hotels & Resorts Around the World

Hotel & Resort TravelPulse Staff November 04, 2022

1/24
La Casa de la Playa, wellness resorts in Riviera Maya, luxury wellness resorts, Grupo Xcaret
Exterior of La Casa de la Playa, where the suites look out onto the beach. (photo via La Casa de la Playa)

The Best Hotels & Resorts Around the World

The results of the 2022 Travvy Awards are in! Curated by our editorial experts and voted upon by travel advisors – the true experts – these hotels and resorts are considered this year's best of the best. Awards are given based on a gold, silver, bronze scale, which each correspond to first, second and third place. Curious to see which hotels and resorts are considered this year's best in each category? 

1/24

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS