Experience South Florida Like a Local at Trump International Beach Resort
Hotel & Resort Trump International Beach Resort Patrick Clarke March 27, 2022
Experience South Florida Anyway You Please at Trump International Beach Resort
The award-winning and new-look oceanfront Trump International Beach Resort offers a wide range of exciting activities and experiences geared toward guests of all ages available both on-site and just a short distance away in sunny South Florida. Towering more than 30 stories above laidback Sunny Isles Beach just north of bustling Miami, this four-star property is the ideal home away from home as it offers as many as 360 spacious rooms and suites equipped with luxe amenities like king-sized beds, fully-equipped kitchens and private balconies overlooking the glistening Atlantic Ocean. But the bliss doesn't end when you step outside of your room. Here's just a small sample of the activities that await both on-site and locally.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Trump International Beach Resort, Miami, Florida
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS