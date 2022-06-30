10 Key Travel Advisories Announced in June
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke June 30, 2022
The Latest Travel Advisories Around the World
The busy summer travel season is in full swing ahead of July 4th and the U.S. State Department has been hard at work assessing the various threats to travelers visiting countries all over the world. Officials issued more than 50 updated travel advisories during the month of June ranging from "Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions" to "Level 4: Do Not Travel." The latest guidance includes recommendations based on several potential risks travelers may face when venturing abroad, including crime and terrorism. Here's a look at the most up-to-date advice for some of the more popular places to receive an updated travel advisory in June.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS