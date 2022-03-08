Women Make Travel: A Look At Some of The Industry's Incredible Female Power
People Lacey Pfalz March 08, 2022
Women in Travel Make the World a Better Place
It’s not a secret that women make the travel industry; while the majority of those in executive roles are men, 54 percent of all travel and tourism industry workers are women, while the majority of those who purchase travel are also women.
This Women’s History Month, we celebrate all the women who came before us while also celebrating the women of today, those who work tirelessly to make the travel industry a welcoming one for all.
While there is still a lot of work to go to achieve equal representation for women in executive roles, this feature celebrates the women who work in all aspects of the industry, from a travel advisor to the first American female cruise ship captain to the prime minister of a beloved Caribbean destination and many, many more.
