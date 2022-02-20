Last updated: 01:27 PM ET, Sun February 20 2022

gallery icon Discover All Hotel Xcaret Arte Has To Offer Your Clients

Travel Agent Hotel Xcaret Arte Codie Liermann February 20, 2022

1/10
Outdoor restaurant seating at Hotel Xcaret Arte
Outdoor restaurant seating at Hotel Xcaret Arte. (photo by Codie Liermann)

Get To Know Hotel Xcaret Arte

Just opened in the summer of 2021, the new Hotel Xcaret Arte is a unique all-inclusive property to suggest to your clients, as it allows visitors to discover artisan Mexico. The resort shares and honors the history and culture of previous generations through gastronomy and décor.

Getting to know the property is not as easy as learning about other nearby hotels – with the unique approach to cuisine, the art workshops and all-fun inclusive concept, there is a lot to share with your clients. One way travel advisors can discover all this resort has to offer is through Travel Agent Academy’s Hotel Xcaret Arte program. Read on to learn a few of the key topics from the course.

1/10

For more information on Hotel Xcaret Arte, Travel Agent Academy, Playa del Carmen

For more Travel Agent News

More by Codie Liermann

Codie Liermann, TravelPulse

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS