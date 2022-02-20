Discover All Hotel Xcaret Arte Has To Offer Your Clients
Travel Agent Hotel Xcaret Arte Codie Liermann February 20, 2022
Get To Know Hotel Xcaret Arte
Just opened in the summer of 2021, the new Hotel Xcaret Arte is a unique all-inclusive property to suggest to your clients, as it allows visitors to discover artisan Mexico. The resort shares and honors the history and culture of previous generations through gastronomy and décor.
Getting to know the property is not as easy as learning about other nearby hotels – with the unique approach to cuisine, the art workshops and all-fun inclusive concept, there is a lot to share with your clients. One way travel advisors can discover all this resort has to offer is through Travel Agent Academy’s Hotel Xcaret Arte program. Read on to learn a few of the key topics from the course.
