Learn To Sell a Legendary Land Steeped in Culture and Romance
Travel Agent State of Guanajuato Linda Truilo February 28, 2022
Mexico's Vibrant Mountainous Heartland Awaits Discovery
Just north of Mexico City is a mountainous land rooted in silver, dotted with agave, lavender and strawberry fields, and beckoning with pink sandstone churches that grace picturesque villages from a by-gone era. Travelers to the state of Guanajuato will not only find these treasures but can also experience a rich culture and learn the history of Mexico's heroic quest for independence. If you tend to think of Mexico mainly in terms of its coastal offerings, you should discover the heart of this destination and expand your sales repertoire to an even wider variety of clients.
