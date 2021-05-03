Last updated: 04:40 PM ET, Mon May 03 2021

Travel Agent Linda Truilo May 03, 2021

St. Augustine, Florida, USA town square at twilight. (photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
St. Augustine Serves Up New World History and Much More

St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches collectively make up Florida's Historic Coast, a stretch of beautiful coastline and national parks and home to the oldest continuously inhabited city founded by Europeans in the U.S. It's in and around this city – the Old City of St. Augustine – where young and old can find history come to life and pursue a full slate of other interests, from outdoor adventure to the arts. Click through this slideshow to learn a little bit about why St. Augustine might be the perfect match for clients seeking a rich cultural and outdoor experience on America's shores. Then go to TravelAgentAcademy.com and enroll in the St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra Specialist program to learn more.

