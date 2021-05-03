What Your Clients Need To Know About St. Augustine, Florida
Travel Agent Linda Truilo May 03, 2021
St. Augustine Serves Up New World History and Much More
St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches collectively make up Florida's Historic Coast, a stretch of beautiful coastline and national parks and home to the oldest continuously inhabited city founded by Europeans in the U.S. It's in and around this city – the Old City of St. Augustine – where young and old can find history come to life and pursue a full slate of other interests, from outdoor adventure to the arts. Click through this slideshow to learn a little bit about why St. Augustine might be the perfect match for clients seeking a rich cultural and outdoor experience on America's shores. Then go to TravelAgentAcademy.com and enroll in the St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra Specialist program to learn more.
Sponsored Content
