Airbus Testing New Tech to Track Passenger Behavior, Consumption
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 03, 2019
Airbus is conducting testing on one of its A350-900 wide-body planes to see how a plethora of sensors throughout the cabin can help track passenger behavior and consumption.
The new technology even includes a camera outside the bathroom
According to CNN.com, the European aircraft manufacturer will use a combination of cameras and sensors throughout their plane to gather data on behavior and consumption to save airlines money and alleviate undue stress on passengers.
The cameras and sensors have been dubbed the Flight Lab, and the information collected will be shared via Wi-Fi with the cabin crew to help address supply needs onboard and with airline officials to restock the necessary supplies for future flights.
Cameras will be added outside the bathroom of the plane to monitor how many people are waiting in line, which will tell passengers how long they have to wait or if there is an open lavatory elsewhere. The information from the cameras will also let attendants know when they need to restock toilet paper or soap.
For travelers concerned about privacy, the cameras outside the bathrooms will blur faces and no passenger information will be available through the system.
Airbus officials also said the Flight Lab would also track food purchases and orders on board to help carriers eliminate waste and keep costs down. The tests will continue on the A350 through the end of the year.
