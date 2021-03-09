Airline Groups Pleading for Standardized COVID-19 Credentials System
Airline officials and other trade groups are looking to United States President Joe Biden and his administration to develop and deploy a temporary COVID-19 credentials system to help revive the battered travel industry.
According to The Associated Press, the vaccine passports would streamline the process of verifying if travelers have been tested for coronavirus or have received one of the approved vaccines.
In addition, the travel industry is looking for a standardization of the necessary COVID-19 requirements, which can vary greatly from one region to another. Airlines fear mass confusion and potential issues as travel begins ramping up thanks to the success of vaccines.
In a letter to White House coronavirus-response coordinator Jeff Zients, more than two dozen travel groups said the federal government must establish universal guidance and take the lead role around the world when developing new standards.
While the travel industry remains adamant the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should be in charge, the World Health Organization and United Nations are working on the type of information to include in a credential.
The CDC issued new guidelines for fully vaccinated people, but still recommends against travel. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told The AP the agency may still approve of travel by vaccinated people, but not until more data is collected.
“Every time that there is a surge in travel, we have a surge in cases in this country,” Walensky said.
Despite the risks of traveling during the pandemic, airlines are hoping the vaccinations and standardized vaccine passports will eventually boost an industry devastated by the coronavirus outbreak.
