Airlines Add New Routes To Florida Keys
Airlines have been shifting away from business routes and moving more toward leisure routes that take fliers to sun-drenched, warm-weather locations.
Add JetBlue Airways to the list.
JetBlue, already with a robust route schedule that includes multiple Florida cities, will extend its recently launched nonstop service from New York City and Boston to Key West from seasonal to year-round.
The flights are part of a new codeshare alliance with American Airlines that starts Feb. 25, which will include 80 destinations and 33 new routes as part of the first phase of their alliance.
And Key West seems to be the hot destination.
"Our strong demand as a year-round subtropical island destination is a response to our scenic wide-open spaces, casual island atmosphere and an abundance of water activities," Stacey Mitchell, director of the Florida Keys tourism council, said in a statement. "Visitors from the Northeast — which remains a top visitor market for all of the Keys — are seeking warm breezes, abundant sunshine and organically socially distant experiences such as backcountry excursions, deep-sea fishing charters, legendary sunset celebrations and quality time outdoors with family and friends.”
American had already announced in November new flights to Key West from Orlando, Tampa and Philadelphia.
United also extended service to Key West, while Allegiant will start service to the southernmost point in the U.S. in June from Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.
JetBlue service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Key West International Airport (EYW) is scheduled Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays, with flights arriving in Key West at 1:22 p.m. and departing for JFK at 2:10 p.m.
From Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), service also is scheduled Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays, with flights arriving in Key West at 12:14 p.m. and departing to BOS at 1:02 p.m.
JetBlue launched seasonal service to Key West on Feb. 11 with Embraer 190 aircraft with 100 passenger seats, including 16 “even more space” seats and featuring two-by-two seating. The flights include complimentary, unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks, live programming on personal seatback televisions and free high-speed wireless internet.
“Florida has always played a key role in JetBlue’s success story and that continues today as we expand our seasonal Key West flying to year-round service,” said Andrea Lusso, JetBlue’s vice president of network planning.
