Airlines for America Applauds New Framework for Changes to Aviation Industry
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 02, 2020
Airlines for America (A4A) officials applauded the recent recommendations for the safe, sustainable and secure restart and recovery of global air travel by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
ICAO’s Council Aviation Recovery Task Force recently released the “Take-off: Guidance for Air Travel through the COVID-19 Public Health Crisis” report with input from more than a dozen different countries and international organizations.
The report was designed to provide a global framework for enabling the safe, phased return of domestic and international commercial aviation. A4A officials said the guidelines build on the measures already put in place by airlines in the United States.
The report recommends risk-mitigation measures for all phases of passenger and cargo air travel, including enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols, social distancing, health screenings and more.
In the U.S., airlines have already started implementing many of the ICAO recommendations, such as electrostatic cleaning, back-to-front boarding, adjustments to food and beverage services and mandatory face coverings for employees and passengers.
Earlier this week, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) unveiled a new round of safety measures aimed at airlines, airports, tour operators and meeting and event organizers to propel the post-COVID-19 recovery.
