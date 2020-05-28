Last updated: 03:14 PM ET, Thu May 28 2020

Delta Air Lines Upgrades Health, Safety Guidelines

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood May 28, 2020

Delta cleaning
PHOTO: A Delta Air Lines employee wipes down a tray table on one of its planes. (photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

As travel restrictions are lifted, Delta Air Lines has implemented a series of health protocols to keep passengers safe as they fly again during the coronavirus outbreak and moving forward.

From the time customers check-in for their flights until they collect their bags at the final destination, Delta officials claim the company’s main focus has shifted to the health and safety of passengers.

Coronavirus Outbreak
In the airport, travelers will notice check-in lobbies, self-service kiosks, gate counters and baggage claim are thoroughly wiped down throughout the day, while electrostatic spraying will take place in the planes and throughout terminals.

In addition, Delta continues to install plexiglass shields at check-in counters, in Delta Sky Clubs and at gate counters throughout the United States. Social distance markers will also be added at all of the airports served by the airline.

Hand sanitizer stations will also become easily accessible throughout the facilities.

“The (travel) experience is a very comfortable, a very safe experience, we have taken actions, even above and beyond what the CDC has recommended to ensure safety,” Delta Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch said in a statement.

As for the actual onboard experience, Delta is now boarding passengers back to front and limiting it to 10 customers at a time to minimize your contact with others. The carrier is also blocking middle seats, adjusting capacity numbers and requiring face coverings.

Before passengers board the planes, cleaning crews complete an extensive checklist of procedures using high-grade disinfectant to wipe down personal and common areas of the cabin.

Delta also temporarily streamlined food and beverage offerings to reduce touchpoints, with snack bags given out during the first pass through the cabin by flight attendants.

Donny Wood
