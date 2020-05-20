Airlines for America Launches New Safety Campaign
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood May 20, 2020
Airlines for America (A4A) announced Wednesday it had launched a new public awareness campaign, “Fly Healthy. Fly Smart.”
The program was designed to educate travelers ahead of the Memorial Day weekend and includes the enhanced cleaning and health protocols airlines in the United States are implementing to keep travelers safe.
In addition, the guidelines will also help passengers keep themselves and others safe.
“The safety and wellbeing of passengers and employees is the top priority of U.S. airlines,” A4A CEO Nicholas E. Calio said in a statement. “Since the onset of this health crisis, carriers have been taking substantial, proactive steps—in many instances exceeding CDC guidance—to protect passengers and employees.”
“With the Memorial Day holiday approaching, U.S. airlines are coming together as an industry to deepen their commitment to instituting multiple layers of protection throughout the travel experience—from check-in to touchdown,” Calio continued.
Some of the actions taken by airlines in the U.S. include mandatory face masks, increased cleaning frequency, the addition of plexiglass shields at interaction points and social distancing guidelines.
Other carriers have implemented back-to-front boarding and adjusted food and beverage services, while the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has started testing temperature screening processes.
On Tuesday, United Airlines introduced a new set of health and safety guidelines, dubbed United CleanPlus, while Delta Air Lines debuted custom plexiglass safety barriers at check-in lobbies, departure gates and Delta Sky Club counters.
