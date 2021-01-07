Airlines Work to Protect Flight Attendants Amidst Political Unrest
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 07, 2021
In response to the political unrest in Washington D.C., airlines serving the region are preparing for potential issues when protestors begin to fly home.
According to CNN.com, American Airlines has increased staffing at three airports in Washington D.C., including Reagan National and Dulles International in Virginia and Baltimore Washington International in Maryland.
In addition, American spokesperson Curtis Blessing revealed the carrier has stopped serving liquor on flights to and from the impacted airports.
“At American, safety is our highest priority,” Blessing said. “We are working closely with local law enforcement and airport authority partners to ensure the safety of our customers and team members on the ground and in the air.”
Delta Air Lines spokesperson Morgan Durrant told the USA Today that while no specific measures were announced, “there's nothing more important than protecting the integrity of the safety and security measures that keep our employees and customers safe.”
The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA)—which represents flight attendants from United, Frontier and more than 15 other airlines—said it believes protesters involved in the storming of the U.S. capitol should be banned from flying.
The concerns stem from the violent protests and several incidents taking place already. On Tuesday, a shouting match broke out on a flight en route to Washington D.C. after several supporters of President Donald Trump projected a Trump 2020 logo on the ceiling and walls of the plane’s cabin.
