Airports Opening Terminal Tourism Options for Non-Travelers
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti July 03, 2019
A new and somewhat bizarre phenomenon called “terminal tourism” is on the rise at airports across the country. Programs being adopted or considered by a number of U.S. airports allow non-traveling visitors through security checkpoints to meet friends or relatives at their terminal, or to just simply hang out.
Terminal tourists submit to background checks ahead of time and must go through the usual Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security screenings at the airport. They’re issued what is called a “non-traveler pass”, with many coming through to enjoy the upscale retail and dining options that are increasingly installed at airports to fill what is termed “passenger dwell time”—referring to the (sometimes painfully long) period after passing through security and before one’s actual departure time.
These days, in-airport diversions include gourmet restaurants, wine bars, microbreweries, spas, play areas and major retail outlets. Many airports are even featuring live music and art exhibits. With such attractions, perhaps it comes as no surprise that area residents are interested in coming to experience all that’s beyond those TSA checkpoints.
Airports work with TSA to determine the best days of the week and times of day to allow non-travelers entry, and how many visitors to allow. Individual facilities will need to keep an eye on specific safety concerns for their location, weighing the benefits of allowing non-traveler access against any potential risks.
Pittsburgh International was the first airport to open itself to non-travelers in 2017. Chief Executive Officer Christina Cassotis told Bloomberg that the catalyst for adopting the program came down to popular demand. Pittsburgh doesn’t limit the number of passes, and reports that it issues between 50 and 150 daily.
At Tampa International Airport, 100 non-travelers are allowed in on Saturdays, according to Danny Valentine, an airport spokesman. He attributes public interest primarily to the airport’s 69 recently-opened shops and dining options. The program was implemented in Tampa just last month, “in response to the desire from the public to try some of these.” Valentine confirmed, “It's been tremendously popular. Not only with people who want to come out to our shops and restaurants, but people who come out to do planespotting, to accompany a loved one or friend to see them off.”
Bloomberg also reported that Seattle-Tacoma is evaluating the results of a six-week pilot run that was tested earlier this year, and the nation’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, is said to be seeking approval for a trial run. Detroit and Austin airports are apparently also considering implementing the idea. Jenny Burke, a TSA spokeswoman, said she believes that broadening post-security access is an option for any of today’s U.S. airports.
There could be, however, some drawbacks to the notion. While a non-traveler program, “is certainly an appealing prospect,” as a revenue generator, said Paul Brown, Atlanta airport’s assistant general manager of commercial development, there’s concern that screening checkpoints are already straining to handle passenger volume, with four-percent growth also expected this year. Therefore, Atlanta doesn’t expect a decision to be made until screening stations are expanded, which may be unlikely, given the TSA’s recent budget cuts.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS