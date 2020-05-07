Airports Requiring Face Coverings for All Travelers, Visitors
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke May 07, 2020
Airports across the United States are beginning to require all passengers and visitors to wear face coverings to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The new policy went into effect at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, and Los Angeles International Airport will require masks for anyone entering an LAX facility starting Monday, May 11.
Delta Eliminates Service to 10 US AirportsAirlines & Airports
UK Considers 14-Day Quarantine on All Air PassengersDestination & Tourism
JetBlue Joins Chorus Asking TSA to Add Temperature ChecksAirlines & Airports
Carnival Bookings Drastically Increase After Announcing New...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Rogue Tourists Arrested in Hawaii for Violating Quarantine OrdersDestination & Tourism
Most airlines already require passengers to wear face coverings at ticket counters, upon boarding and during their flight, with other carriers slated to enforce the precautionary measure in the days to come.
"Guests should bring a face covering with them so they can be worn throughout the airport journey," Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) said in a press release on Wednesday. "Similar to airline policies, guests at LAX are allowed to remove their masks for a short time in order to consume food or beverages, but must put their masks back on when they are finished eating."
Anyone not wearing a mask will be asked to put one on. LAX is also encouraging travelers to wash or sanitize their hands frequently, stay at least six feet away from other people and avoid entering the airport if they are sick or symptomatic.
Acceptable face coverings include bandanas, scarves, t-shirts and other fabric that's held in place over a person's nose and mouth.
Face coverings will be required for anyone at LAX starting Monday, May 11. Face coverings can include bandanas, scarves, T-shirts or other fabric materials held in place. Please do your part to help save lives. pic.twitter.com/EYZlZ1v9JV— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) May 7, 2020
For now, many airports, including Baltimore-Washington International Airport, are recommending that travelers wear face coverings while in the terminal. However, that could change as face-covering policies become more commonplace.
"The use of face masks or coverings throughout the terminal is recommended for BWI Marshall Airport passengers and required for passengers patronizing airport restaurants and shops, as well as restaurant and shop workers," according to BWI officials.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS