Alaska Airlines Launches Annual Holiday Sweater Priority Boarding
WHY IT RATES: Travelers wearing a holiday sweater on December 20 will receive priority boarding from Alaska Airlines.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Alaska Airlines is spreading holiday cheer by offering guests wearing any kind of holiday sweater priority boarding on Dec. 20, National Ugly Sweater Day. The one-day promotion will be celebrated by guests and employees alike and includes all Alaska and Horizon Air flights.
Alaska is celebrating the holidays throughout December, with festive décor and boarding music, as well as free holiday movies to help flyers have a merry flight.
"We know holiday travel can be stressful for some, which is why we've made sure flying with the 'merrier carrier' this time of year is an experience that brings nonstop joy to all our guests. We love going above and beyond to make your trip memorable; celebrating Ugly Sweater Day is just another way we're making the holidays a priority," said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of marketing and advertising.
This year, Alaska is getting in the holiday spirit with a festive holiday-themed plane dubbed the "Snowplane," which is flying across the airline's network through the winter ski season. Additionally, Alaska Lounges will feature holiday-inspired beverages and cocktails, including snowflake sprinkled lattes and peppermint mochas, along with a special hot toddy cocktail available on National Ugly Sweater Day. Guests can learn how Alaska "holidays" and check out this year's holiday sweater design on the Alaska Airlines' blog.
Airports are busier than ever in December. As a reminder, anyone traveling during the holidays is encouraged to arrive to the airport at least two hours before their flight given anticipated congestion at the airport. Learn our 8 tips to keep the "nice" in your holiday travel.
Flyers are urged to share their holiday sweater fun by tagging their photos and videos using the hashtags #iFlyAlaska and #UglySweaterDay.
SOURCE: Alaska Airlines press release.
