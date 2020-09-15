Alaska Airlines Launches BOGO Deal for Passengers to Get Their Own Row
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 15, 2020
Alaska Airlines is bringing back its "Get the Row with BOGO" offer for two days only.
Now through Wednesday, September 16 at 11:59 p.m PT, customers traveling by October 31 can secure an entire row to themselves when they book a flight and pay for just the taxes and fees on a second ticket on the same flight.
"Our hope is that with this offer, as well as our Next-Level Care and middle seat blocking through October 31, our guests are given further peace of mind while traveling to our more than 115 destinations this fall," Alaska's senior vice president of marketing and guest experience Sangita Woerner said in a statement.
"We have added layers of safety to keep our guests and employees safe when they are ready to fly and hope to see many of them in the skies in the coming months."
Alaska is currently blocking middle seats on all mainline flights and operating at reduced capacity on regional flights through October 31 to allow for physical distancing onboard.
Additionally, the carrier is requiring face coverings for all passengers over the age of two with no exceptions; introducing new touch-free options for added safety and convenience and doing away with change fees to give travelers more flexibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Alaskaair.com/GETYOURROW to book the Get the Row with BOGO offer.
