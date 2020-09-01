Alaska Airlines Eliminates Change Fees on Service to All Destinations
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti September 01, 2020
Alaska Airlines announced today that it is permanently ditching its customer change fees for all tickets (except for Saver fares) on all domestic and international flights, effective immediately. It joins competitors like United, Delta and American Airlines, which, in recent days, have also announced that they’re eliminating change fees on flights within the U.S. and select short-haul international destinations.
"COVID has taught us that flexibility in travel is key. As we evolve our approach to travel to include more than 100 safety actions, it's important to give our guests flexibility when they book by eliminating change fees," said Andrew Harrison, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Alaska Airlines.
Alaska’s $125 change fee previously applied to all non-Saver tickets, except for top Mileage Plan elite-status members and those traveling using nonrefundable ticket types.
Also akin to the other airlines, Alaska is extending its flexible travel policy through December 31, 2020, on all new ticket purchases, including Saver fares.
In addition to enhanced flexibility for its customers, Alaska Airlines is supporting their peace-of-mind through its layered safety approach, consisting of nearly 100 Next-Level Care measures designed to protect its guests and employees. So far, the airline has:
—Flown over one million passengers, 99.99 percent of whom have adhered to its “No Mask. No Travel.” policy. To date, the airline has been forced to suspend the travel privileges of 75 customers for non-compliance.
—Debuted a series of innovative touch-free options that make it easier for guests to cut down on person-to-person contact.
—Extended its onboard physical distancing measures into autumn, with middle seats blocked on all mainline flights and reduced capacity on regional flights through October 31, 2020.
—Continued its enhanced aircraft cleaning program, which includes sanitization of aircraft interiors between flights, paying particular attention to high-touch areas like tray tables, armrests and seatbelt buckles.
—Extended customers’ 2020 elite status through 2021, plus applying any miles earned between January and April 2020 toward their earning status for 2022.
Customers can learn more about Alaska Airlines' Next-Level Care initiatives here.
