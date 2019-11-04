Alaska Airlines Offering Hawaii Flight Discounts Based on Wave Height
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 04, 2019
Alaska Airlines has launched a new partnership with global surf forecasting site Surfline that offers Swell Deals, a system of discounts to and from Hawaii based on wave heights.
Passengers flying with Alaska Airlines will be eligible for up to 30 percent off flights thanks to Surfline’s dynamic wave swell data pulled from 14 different locations, which monitor minute-by-minute forecasts around the Hawaiian Islands.
Running between November 4 and November 8, for travel through November 20, the cumulative height of forecasted waves will result in discounts for travelers. Plain and simple; the bigger the waves, the lower the price.
“Flyers today have access to so much more information and in turn, are making decisions based on that data,” Alaska Airlines managing director Natalie Bowman said in a statement. “With the start of surf season in Hawaii, we saw an opportunity to further support our flyers' passions by using the power of data to offer better deals as surf conditions improve.”
There is a twist, though, as the discount will change daily at approximately noon and 5 p.m. PST, but the discount level will never drop and can only increase as swells grow.
Swell heights under 10 feet result in a 10 percent discount, while 11-15 feet swells result in a 15 percent discount, 16-20 feet swells result in a 20 percent discount and 21-or-more feet swells result in a 30 percent discount.
“This partnership with Alaska Airlines opens the door for surfers everywhere to use our trusted surf reports and forecasting for spontaneous adventure,” Surfline President Ross Garrett said. “Surfers are highly traveled wave warriors, and we're sure they'll be scooping up these fares.”
The subregions for data tracking include Oahu South Shore, Hawaii Kona, Maui South, Kauai South, Kauai North, Maui West, Oahu North Shore, Oahu Windward Side, Maui North, Hawaii South, Hawaii Hilo, Oahu West Side, Lanai and Molokai.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS