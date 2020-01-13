Alaska Airlines Offers Flight Discounts Tied to Northern Lights
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood January 13, 2020
Alaska Airlines has launched an offer for travelers chasing the Northern Lights that dictates how much they will be able to save on their flights based on the intensity of the aurora borealis.
Alaska Airlines customers will be able to save up to 35 percent on flights between the continental United States and Fairbanks and Anchorage through February 12. The more intense the Northern Lights forecast from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, the more travelers will save on their journeys.
“We've been helping people chase the Northern Lights for more than 25 years by tracking and posting aurora forecasts online,” University of Alaska Fairbanks professor of physics Mark Conde said in a statement. “The Geophysical Institute team is thrilled to see our data come to life through aurora seekers.”
Alaska Airlines announced the discount as a way to capitalize on the influx of January bookings.
“Everyone loves a lighter fare,” Alaska Airlines managing director Natalie Bowman said. “As the airline that helps savvy adventurers explore from Alaska to Latin America, we're excited to harness the brainpower of aurora researchers to fulfill guests' wanderlust goals.”
“This is just the start of how we'll use dynamic data in the future to appeal to our flyers' passions,” Bowman continued.
Officials from Explore Fairbanks said January and February are ideal times for travelers to visit Alaska and witness the aurora borealis. Fairbanks is one of the best places in the world to see the natural phenomena, as its northern latitude and lack of light pollution results in dazzling displays.
Alaska Airlines offers the most flights of any carrier to the state, with 68 daily trips to 19 destinations including Fairbanks, Anchorage and Juneau. Travelers can fly nonstop from Seattle to Fairbanks on four daily flights and connect easily from 25 West Coast cities.
