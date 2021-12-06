Last updated: 02:32 PM ET, Mon December 06 2021

Alaska Airlines Picks T-Mobile as Wireless Provider

December 06, 2021

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737. (photo via DaveAlan/iStock Unreleased)

Saying it hopes to take advantage of nationwide 5G capabilities, Alaska Airlines this morning announced it has chosen T-Mobile as its new wireless provider.

The agreement will merge two companies based in the Pacific Northwest.

"We are excited to partner with T-Mobile to create a more seamless travel experience using T-Mobile’s next generation mobile solutions,” Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said in a statement. “The sky is the limit on what we will be able to create together for Alaska’s guests and employees."

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert echoed Minicucci’s thoughts.

"Alaska is a lot like T-Mobile in some really important ways,” he said. “Besides both being based in Seattle, Alaska and T-Mobile have a long history of challenging conventional thinking in our industries and pioneering new ways to use technological innovation to put customers first. T-Mobile has always fixed customer pain points in the wireless industry, and it’s inspiring to help translate that to other industries with like-minded partners like Alaska."

The carrier said that with air travel returning to normal – capacity is now more than 80 percent of what it was in 2019 thanks to a robust Thanksgiving holiday period – it is looking to take advantage of the high-bandwidth, low latency capabilities of 5G to optimize every aspect of the customer experience, from ticketing to check-in, on-time departures and arrivals, baggage tracking and more.

However, the Federal Aviation Administration last month issued a special information bulletin to the industry warning of potential issues with 5G telecommunications technology causing interference with sensitive aircraft electronics.

