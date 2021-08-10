Allegiant Adds 22 New Routes, Expanding Service in 25 Cities
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti August 10, 2021
Las Vegas-based Allegiant announced that it is expanding service in 25 U.S. cities through the addition of 22 new nonstop routes. And, the ultra-low-cost airline is celebrating by offering initial one-way fares on these new routes from as low as $39.
"A hallmark of Allegiant's service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's Senior Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning. "And, we've continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona and California during the fall and winter seasons."
Wells said that now more than ever, Allegiant’s customers appreciate the convenience of being able to fly nonstop, point-to-point without having to deal with the hassle of layovers or making flight connections. He said another selling point is the fact that Allegiant supplies access to smaller, less-crowded airports, which may have historically lacked commercial air service.
To snag Allegiant’s ultra-low-priced initial fares on the new routes, you’d better move fast, since the discount applies only through August 11. Eligible travel from Las Vegas (LAS) to Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS) runs through November 14, 2021, while travel on all other routes must be taken by May 17, 2022.
The displayed prices include taxes, carrier charges and government fees, but remember that baggage charges may cost you extra. As ever, seats and dates are bound to be limited, and discount fares may not be available on all flights.
New routes to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) in Florida include:
—Minneapolis, Minnesota via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) – beginning October 1, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
—Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport (LAS) – beginning October 7, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $39.
New routes to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) in Arizona include:
—Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) – beginning November 18, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $39.
—Flint, Michigan via Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) – beginning November 18, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $59.
—Springfield, Illinois via Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport (SPI) – beginning November 18, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $59.
—Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning November 18, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
—Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) – beginning November 19, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $39.
—Spokane, Washington via Spokane International Airport (GEG) – beginning November 22, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $39.
—Minneapolis, Minneapolis via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) – beginning November 24, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
New routes to Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) in California include:
—Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) – beginning November 18, 2021, with fares as low as $59.
—Indianapolis, Indiana via Indianapolis International Airport (IND) – beginning November 18, 2021, with fares as low as $59.
—Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) – beginning November 19, 2021, with fares as low as $39.
New routes to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Texas include:
—Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning November 18, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
—Palm Beach, Florida via Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) – beginning November 19, 2021, with fares as low as $49.
New routes to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) in Minnesota include:
—Destin, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) – beginning October 1, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
—Mesa, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) – beginning November 24, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
New routes to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) in Florida include:
—Bentonville, Arkansas via Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) – beginning November 17, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
—Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning November 18, 2021, with fares as low as $49.
New routes to Provo Airport (PVU) in Utah include:
—Houston, Texas via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) – beginning November 18, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $39.
—Palm Springs, California via Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) – beginning November 19, 2021, with fares as low as $39.
New routes to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in California include:
—Mesa, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) – beginning November 19, 2021, with fares as low as $39.
—Sioux Falls, South Dakota via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning November 19, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
New routes to Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) in South Dakota include:
—Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) – beginning November 19, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
—Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) – beginning December 15, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $59.
New routes to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Florida include:
—Cedar Rapids, Iowa via The Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) – beginning November 19, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
—Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning December 15, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
New routes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida include:
—Sioux Falls, South Dakota via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning December 15, 2021, with fares as low as $59.
—Harrisburg, Pennsylvania via Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) – beginning December 15, 2021, with fares as low as $59.
—Peoria, Illinois via Peoria International Airport (PIA) – beginning December 15, 2021, with fares as low as $59.
For more information, visit allegiantair.com.
