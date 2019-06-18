Allegiant Announces 10-Route Expansion
Patrick Clarke June 18, 2019
Allegiant Air will add 10 nonstop routes to its network, including three new destinations, the carrier announced Tuesday.
According to USA Today, the Las Vegas-based discount airline will begin nonstop service to State College, Pennsylvania; Traverse City, Michigan and Redmond, Oregon beginning this fall.
The new flights will operate twice a week and are available for as little as $59 one-way.
Flights to Orlando, Florida (Sanford International International) from University Park Airport in State College will begin October 9 and flights to Clearwater, Florida (St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport) from State College will begin October 18. Both routes will operate year-round with introductory fares starting at just $69 one-way.
From Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport, Allegiant will fly to Orlando, Clearwater and Punta Gorda, Florida with service to each city beginning October 17. Introductory fares for flights to Orlando and Clearwater will start at $69 while fares for Punta Gorda begin at $59 one-way.
Meanwhile, Allegiant will fly from central Oregon's Redmond Municipal Airport to Las Vegas and Phoenix (Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport) year-round beginning October 3 and October 4, respectively. Introductory fares for both routes start at $69 one-way.
Other new nonstop routes announced by Allegiant include Grand Rapids, Michigan to New Orleans; Grand Rapids to Jacksonville, Florida and McAllen, Texas to Phoenix. All three routes will begin October 3 with service from Grand Rapids operating seasonally and service from McAllen operating year-round. Introductory fares from Grand Rapids start at just $59 one-way while fares between McAllen and Phoenix start from $79.
Ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines also announced new routes on Tuesday.
