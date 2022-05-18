Last updated: 12:09 PM ET, Wed May 18 2022

American Airlines Announces New Partnership With Microsoft

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood May 18, 2022

American Airlines gate agents at the counter
American Airlines gate agents at the counter. (photo courtesy of American Airlines)

American Airlines announced a new partnership with Microsoft to create a better, more connected experience for customers and employees.

With travel and tourism this year expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, American will use Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform for airline applications and key workloads, significantly accelerating its digital transformation.

The partnership aims to use data and other digital technologies to meet customer demands, while also streamlining business processes to give the carrier’s employees tools to enable a smoother travel experience for passengers.

American and Microsoft are applying the power of machine learning and data analytics to reduce the taxi time of planes at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, saving thousands of gallons of jet fuel per year and giving connecting travelers extra time to make their next flight.

“Reliably operating thousands of flights around the world to take customers to hundreds of destinations is critical to American, which is why the airline has chosen Microsoft’s technology to support our applications,” American Chief Information Officer Maya Leibman said.

“With the power of Microsoft Azure, American can innovate and accelerate its technology transformation, giving our team members augmented tools to provide our customers an enhanced travel experience,” Leibman continued.

The two companies are also developing the ConnectMe app for employees, which has accelerated airplane turn times at gates and connected thousands of frontline team members through a single platform.

The airline will migrate and centralize strategic operational workloads in one Operations Hub on Azure, making American one of the first global airlines to embrace a comprehensive cloud strategy for all its business areas.

