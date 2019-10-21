Last updated: 10:10 AM ET, Mon October 21 2019

American Airlines Announces Partnership with Miami HEAT

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood October 21, 2019

American Airlines announced last week it has signed a multiyear deal with the Miami HEAT to become the National Basketball Association team’s official airline and its first international marketing partner.

As part of the NBA’s new program allowing teams to designate international sponsorship rights, American is one of the first NBA team partners to utilize the worldwide rights and connect with HEAT fans around the globe.

The partnership also includes global advertising and marketing rights; activation at retail locations; rights to post non-game team content on the sponsors’ own digital and social media sites; and American becoming the presenting partner of the HEAT City Edition uniform campaign.

“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our Miami hub, our expanded partnership with the HEAT is the perfect opportunity to recognize Miami and the major role it plays in connecting our customers to the rest of the world,” American Vice President Janelle Anderson said in a statement. “The Miami HEAT has a proud history of delivering innovative, fan-focused campaigns. American shares this passion and looks forward to collaborating with the HEAT to excite fans in Miami and around the world.”

American’s partnership with the HEAT allows the airline to share their passion for basketball with fellow fans, immersing them in pregame social media, creating gameday experiences and contests that give fans a chance to win travel experiences.

The deal with Miami expands American’s commitment to the community it has served for over 30 years. The airline operates more than 350 flights a day to nearly 130 destinations and carries 30 million people to and from Miami International Airport annually.

