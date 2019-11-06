American Airlines Announces Plans for Expansion at DFW Airport
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood November 06, 2019
American Airlines announced plans Wednesday to expand its presence at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with the addition of two new gates next year.
According to NBC Dallas, officials from American have shared the proposal with DFW airport executives for the two additional gates in Terminal E, including passenger jet bridges.
In total, the project would cost $8.9 million for the airport, but the carrier would pay the facility back through gate rental fees. The new gates would be used for shorter regional flights.
American spokeswoman Annie Lorenzana said, “These will be regional gates used to support our summer 2020 schedule.” The airline already boasts six gates in Terminal E that host around seven arrivals and departures per day.
The new gates are part of a larger deal between American and the Dallas airport, with plans already in place for the construction of a $3 billion terminal set to open in 2025 with 24 new gates.
The DFW board of directors still has to approve both planned projects.
American continues to focus on DFW with a goal to operate 900 daily flights out of the Texas airport. To reach the goal, the airline has recently added new flights and routes to places such as Israel and New Zealand.
For more information on American Airlines, Dallas
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS